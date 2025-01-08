Left Menu

Historic Win: Two Indian American Democrats Elected in Virginia

JJ Singh and Kannan Srinivasan, two Indian American Democrats, have won special elections to the Virginia General Assembly. Singh won in the 26th House District, while Srinivasan secured the 32nd Senate District. Their victories highlight the increasing diversification in political representation within the state.

Updated: 08-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:57 IST
Two Indian American Democrats, JJ Singh and Kannan Srinivasan, have been elected to Virginia's General Assembly following special elections in the state.

Both candidates achieved significant victories in Loudoun County, with Srinivasan winning the Senate District 32 seat by securing 18,144 votes, about 61% of the total. Singh, a political newcomer, also garnered 61% in the 26th House District.

The elections were conducted to fill vacancies in these districts, marking a notable moment for diversity in Virginia's political landscape.

