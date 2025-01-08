Historic Win: Two Indian American Democrats Elected in Virginia

Two Indian American Democrats, JJ Singh and Kannan Srinivasan, have been elected to Virginia's General Assembly following special elections in the state.

Both candidates achieved significant victories in Loudoun County, with Srinivasan winning the Senate District 32 seat by securing 18,144 votes, about 61% of the total. Singh, a political newcomer, also garnered 61% in the 26th House District.

The elections were conducted to fill vacancies in these districts, marking a notable moment for diversity in Virginia's political landscape.

