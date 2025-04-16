Left Menu

BNP Demands Year-End Elections Amidst Rising Tensions

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed disappointment after meeting Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, as no definitive election date was provided. The BNP emphasized the need for elections by year-end to prevent further political and social instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:36 IST
BNP Demands Year-End Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir voiced dissatisfaction following his meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday. Alamgir conveyed his party's demand for elections to be held by the end of the year.

Leading a seven-member delegation, the BNP secretary general met with the interim government chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna, according to Prothom Alo. However, the meeting left the BNP unsatisfied as the chief adviser offered a vague timeline, suggesting elections could occur between December and June.

Alamgir declared, "We are not satisfied at all." He further warned that failing to hold elections by December would exacerbate the country's political, economic, and social issues. The BNP, led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, maintains its stance on the urgent need for timely elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025