BNP Demands Year-End Elections Amidst Rising Tensions

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir voiced dissatisfaction following his meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday. Alamgir conveyed his party's demand for elections to be held by the end of the year.

Leading a seven-member delegation, the BNP secretary general met with the interim government chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna, according to Prothom Alo. However, the meeting left the BNP unsatisfied as the chief adviser offered a vague timeline, suggesting elections could occur between December and June.

Alamgir declared, "We are not satisfied at all." He further warned that failing to hold elections by December would exacerbate the country's political, economic, and social issues. The BNP, led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, maintains its stance on the urgent need for timely elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)