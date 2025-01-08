Political Maneuvers: MNS's Role in Maharashtra's Power Play

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, alleged the use of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to weaken Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). According to Raut, this maneuver is being orchestrated with the support of the BJP.

Raut's comments came amidst reports of BJP leader Ashish Shelar meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The BJP had previously attempted to forge an alliance with the MNS, an idea supposedly blocked by Eknath Shinde, a rival Shiv Sena leader.

Besides political dynamics, Raut criticized the Election Commission, alleging manipulation of EVMs, and opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as a bid to concentrate power.

(With inputs from agencies.)