Political Maneuvers: MNS's Role in Maharashtra's Power Play

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, claims that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is being utilized to undermine the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP's attempts to ally with MNS were allegedly blocked by Eknath Shinde. Raut also criticizes the Election Commission and the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:34 IST
Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, alleged the use of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to weaken Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). According to Raut, this maneuver is being orchestrated with the support of the BJP.

Raut's comments came amidst reports of BJP leader Ashish Shelar meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The BJP had previously attempted to forge an alliance with the MNS, an idea supposedly blocked by Eknath Shinde, a rival Shiv Sena leader.

Besides political dynamics, Raut criticized the Election Commission, alleging manipulation of EVMs, and opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as a bid to concentrate power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

