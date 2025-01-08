BJP's 'Har Ghar Naukari' Initiative: Jobs for Every Household in New Delhi

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has initiated the 'Har Ghar Naukari' campaign in New Delhi, a significant move aimed at securing employment for the youth in the constituency. The seat is currently held by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The job fair, scheduled for January 15 at Constitution Club, promises the participation of more than 50 prominent companies from across the country. Verma's statement emphasized the aim to provide jobs based on skills and qualifications.

The campaign is part of the broader vision of 'Har Ghar Rozgar, Har Ghar Samriddhi'. Meanwhile, Verma faces criticism from the AAP for distributing funds to women under the 'Ladli Yojna', ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)