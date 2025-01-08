Congress Gears Up for Uttarakhand Civic Polls with Star-Studded Campaign Lineup

The Indian National Congress has named 40 star campaigners to spearhead its efforts for the upcoming urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, featuring prominent figures like former chief minister Harish Rawat and PCC president Karan Mahara.

These elections will see voters heading to polls across 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats on January 23. The list of campaigners also includes notable leaders such as Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, and several former ministers, underscoring the Congress' commitment to a substantial presence in the state.

Furthermore, PCC President Karan Mahara has confirmed the appointment of senior party leaders as observers, strategically assigning Dhirendra Pratap and Hema Purohit to the Garhwal region, while Bhagirath Bhatt and Satish Nainwal will oversee the Kumaon region. The counting of votes will take place two days later, on January 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)