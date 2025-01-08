Left Menu

Voter Discrepancies: Congress Questions ECI's Robust System

The Congress party has challenged the Election Commission of India's claim of a robust voter addition process, highlighting discrepancies between voter numbers and population estimates in Maharashtra. Congress alleges that the ECI's figures exceed the state's adult population, citing recent analysis and government reports as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:13 IST
Voter Discrepancies: Congress Questions ECI's Robust System
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) voter registration process in Maharashtra. In a scathing letter, Congress questioned the accuracy of the voter rolls, alleging that the number of registered voters exceeds the state's estimated adult population.

The party pointed to a significant increase of nearly 50 lakh voters within four months leading up to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election as a primary point of contention. Congress emphasized the discrepancy, citing a government report that estimates the adult population in the state, contradicting ECI's enrolment numbers.

Raising doubts about the reliability of the electoral process, Congress argues that if the system was as foolproof as claimed, such anomalies would not occur. The party's concerns remain unresolved and challenge the ECI's assertion of a transparent and rigorous electoral roll update procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025