Voter Discrepancies: Congress Questions ECI's Robust System

The Congress party has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) voter registration process in Maharashtra. In a scathing letter, Congress questioned the accuracy of the voter rolls, alleging that the number of registered voters exceeds the state's estimated adult population.

The party pointed to a significant increase of nearly 50 lakh voters within four months leading up to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election as a primary point of contention. Congress emphasized the discrepancy, citing a government report that estimates the adult population in the state, contradicting ECI's enrolment numbers.

Raising doubts about the reliability of the electoral process, Congress argues that if the system was as foolproof as claimed, such anomalies would not occur. The party's concerns remain unresolved and challenge the ECI's assertion of a transparent and rigorous electoral roll update procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)