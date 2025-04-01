Unopposed Elections to Delhi Assembly's Financial Panels Announced

In a significant development in Delhi's legislative process, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the unopposed election of members to three crucial financial panels on Tuesday.

The panels, which include the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Committee on Government Undertakings, and Committee on Estimates, have been tasked with examining critical CAG reports.

Comprising both ruling BJP and opposition AAP members, these panels will play a pivotal role in scrutinizing financial matters and ensuring accountability in the assembly's operations.

