Unopposed Elections to Delhi Assembly's Financial Panels Announced
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the election of members to three financial panels, including the Public Accounts Committee, to scrutinize recent CAG reports. The committees consist of members from both the ruling BJP and opposition AAP, ensuring a diverse review process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Delhi's legislative process, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the unopposed election of members to three crucial financial panels on Tuesday.
The panels, which include the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Committee on Government Undertakings, and Committee on Estimates, have been tasked with examining critical CAG reports.
Comprising both ruling BJP and opposition AAP members, these panels will play a pivotal role in scrutinizing financial matters and ensuring accountability in the assembly's operations.
