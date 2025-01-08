Lebanon's Presidential Race: Candidates in a Complex Landscape

Lebanon's parliament is poised to elect a new president against the backdrop of intensified regional tensions. The political landscape is complex, shaped by Israel's assault on Hezbollah and the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.

The top contenders in this high-stakes election are Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour, and Elias Al-Baysari. Joseph Aoun, leading the Lebanese army since 2017, has steered the military through a severe economic crisis. However, Hezbollah refuses to back him, despite U.S. approval of his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Jihad Azour and Elias Al-Baysari face their unique challenges, with Lebanon's two largest Christian parties previously supporting Azour. The election will test Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing model and the potential for unity amidst political and economic turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)