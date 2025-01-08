Lebanon's Presidential Race: Candidates in a Complex Landscape
Lebanon's parliament prepares to elect a new president amid a complicated political backdrop. The major candidates include Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour, and Elias Al-Baysari. The selection process has significant implications, given the country's sectarian power-sharing system and ongoing regional conflicts involving Hezbollah and other factions.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's parliament is poised to elect a new president against the backdrop of intensified regional tensions. The political landscape is complex, shaped by Israel's assault on Hezbollah and the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.
The top contenders in this high-stakes election are Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour, and Elias Al-Baysari. Joseph Aoun, leading the Lebanese army since 2017, has steered the military through a severe economic crisis. However, Hezbollah refuses to back him, despite U.S. approval of his candidacy.
Meanwhile, Jihad Azour and Elias Al-Baysari face their unique challenges, with Lebanon's two largest Christian parties previously supporting Azour. The election will test Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing model and the potential for unity amidst political and economic turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Seized 85,000 Hezbollah Weapons in Southern Lebanon Operations
Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election
Close Call in Croatian Presidential Election: Milanovic Leads
Zoran Milanovic Set for Victory in Croatia's Presidential Election
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Weapon Smuggling