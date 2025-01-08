Left Menu

Lebanon's Presidential Race: Candidates in a Complex Landscape

Lebanon's parliament prepares to elect a new president amid a complicated political backdrop. The major candidates include Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour, and Elias Al-Baysari. The selection process has significant implications, given the country's sectarian power-sharing system and ongoing regional conflicts involving Hezbollah and other factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:33 IST
Lebanon's Presidential Race: Candidates in a Complex Landscape
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's parliament is poised to elect a new president against the backdrop of intensified regional tensions. The political landscape is complex, shaped by Israel's assault on Hezbollah and the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.

The top contenders in this high-stakes election are Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour, and Elias Al-Baysari. Joseph Aoun, leading the Lebanese army since 2017, has steered the military through a severe economic crisis. However, Hezbollah refuses to back him, despite U.S. approval of his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Jihad Azour and Elias Al-Baysari face their unique challenges, with Lebanon's two largest Christian parties previously supporting Azour. The election will test Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing model and the potential for unity amidst political and economic turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025