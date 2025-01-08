The Greenland Dilemma: Independence or U.S. Statehood?
Denmark's foreign minister has affirmed that Greenland can pursue independence but dismissed the possibility of it becoming a U.S. state. Despite President-elect Trump's comments on military or economic action towards Greenland's acquisition, Denmark remains committed to mutual cooperation with the U.S. while maintaining European territorial integrity.
Denmark has confirmed that Greenland, which has governed its own domestic affairs for years, can seek independence if its population desires. However, the notion of Greenland becoming a U.S. state has been firmly dismissed by Denmark's foreign minister.
The discussions followed public comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who suggested the use of military or economic measures to annex the Arctic island. This stance has raised apprehensions in Europe, though Danish officials have attempted to downplay the threat.
Denmark acknowledges the U.S. security interests in the Arctic but advocates dialogue over confrontation. Meanwhile, tensions linger over Greenland's historical mistreatment under Danish rule, further fueling desires for sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
