Anil Deshmukh Denies NCP Factions Unification Rumors

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh reaffirmed that all 12 of the party's MPs stand with Sharad Pawar, rejecting any speculation about the NCP factions reconciling.

Responding to inquiries regarding reports of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's group approaching Sharad Pawar's Lok Sabha members, Deshmukh labeled the rumors as unfounded. He refuted any buzz that suggested a potential unity of the factions following the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Furthermore, Deshmukh addressed the gruesome murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district, demanding severe action against the perpetrators.

