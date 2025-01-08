Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi Urges CEC to Address Voter List Anomalies

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has repeatedly sought intervention from the Chief Election Commissioner regarding significant voter list changes in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. With elections approaching, she emphasizes the urgency of resolving these discrepancies to ensure a fair electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:52 IST
Delhi CM Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi intensified her demand for the Chief Election Commissioner's intervention on Wednesday, sending another letter about the ongoing voter list alterations in the New Delhi Assembly seat.

In her communication, CM Atishi reiterated her concerns about mass voter deletions and additions first flagged on January 5, stressing her need for an urgent meeting with the CEC to discuss the implications as the election approaches.

With only 27 days left before the Delhi elections, Atishi underscored the importance of addressing this issue, appealing for immediate action to preserve election integrity. Her concerns align with those of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who warned of voter list manipulation.

