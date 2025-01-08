Delhi CM Atishi Urges CEC to Address Voter List Anomalies

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi intensified her demand for the Chief Election Commissioner's intervention on Wednesday, sending another letter about the ongoing voter list alterations in the New Delhi Assembly seat.

In her communication, CM Atishi reiterated her concerns about mass voter deletions and additions first flagged on January 5, stressing her need for an urgent meeting with the CEC to discuss the implications as the election approaches.

With only 27 days left before the Delhi elections, Atishi underscored the importance of addressing this issue, appealing for immediate action to preserve election integrity. Her concerns align with those of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who warned of voter list manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)