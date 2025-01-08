Left Menu

Unearthing Egypt's Dynastic Legacy: Rediscovering Hatshepsut's Temple

A team of archaeologists, led by Zahi Hawass, uncovered the foundation wall of Queen Hatshepsut's temple and the tomb of Queen Teti Sheri. The discovery includes over 1,000 decorated stone blocks, offering breathtaking scenes and insights into Egypt's New Kingdom era. A limestone tablet with Hatshepsut's architect Senmut's name was also found.

Updated: 08-01-2025 21:03 IST
  • Egypt

In a remarkable archaeological breakthrough, experts have unearthed intact portions of the foundation wall of Queen Hatshepsut's valley temple in Luxor, alongside the nearby tomb of Queen Teti Sheri. This significant find, announced by renowned archaeologist Zahi Hawass, provides fascinating insights into Egypt's illustrious New Kingdom era.

The discoveries were made around the ruins of Hatshepsut's funerary temple, where more than 1,000 beautifully decorated stone blocks were found. Zahi Hawass described them as some of the most exquisite scenic portrayals he's seen, emphasizing their striking colors and intricate designs. This marks a pivotal revelation for historians and archaeologists alike.

A limestone tablet unearthed at the site carries the name of Senmut, Queen Hatshepsut's architect. Nearby, the simply carved tomb belonging to Queen Teti Sheri, grandmother to Ahmose I, who liberated Egypt from the invading Hyksos, was also discovered. The tomb, set within a mudbrick chapel, is adorned with red wall drawings, speaking volumes of the era's artistry.

