Shiromani Akali Dal Faces Leadership Restructuring Amidst Internal Challenges

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has scheduled a working committee meeting to decide on Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as party chief and to announce a membership drive. The meeting follows discussions on organizational challenges, including legal and constitutional issues, with the Akal Takht. Senior party leaders emphasized adherence to religious directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a major political party, announced it would hold a working committee meeting on January 10 to deliberate on Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as party leader and to launch a membership drive aiming at party restructuring.

The decision was reached following a meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in Amritsar, where SAD delegates, led by senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, discussed legal obstacles against the implementation of the directive to form a seven-member committee for holding party elections.

While commenting on the ongoing internal challenges, Cheema underscored the continued commitment of party members to comply with the Akal Takht's directives, noting their alignment with constitutional procedures and democratic principles.

