Bihar Opposition Demands Swift Action on MLA Defection

A delegation of opposition leaders from Bihar has urged assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to disqualify six MLAs who defected to the ruling NDA.

Led by RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the group expressed dissatisfaction with the Speaker's slow response, fearing a breach of anti-defection laws as state elections near.

The dissidents, including RJD and Congress MLAs, crossed over last year amid governmental shifts, prompting opposition to call for swift justice to prevent setting a dangerous precedent.

