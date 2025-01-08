Left Menu

Bihar Opposition Demands Swift Action on MLA Defection

Bihar's opposition leaders met with Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav, urging the disqualification of six MLAs who defected to the NDA. Led by Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the delegation voiced dissatisfaction over delayed justice, highlighting a potential anti-defection law violation and the looming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:52 IST
A delegation of opposition leaders from Bihar has urged assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to disqualify six MLAs who defected to the ruling NDA.

Led by RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the group expressed dissatisfaction with the Speaker's slow response, fearing a breach of anti-defection laws as state elections near.

The dissidents, including RJD and Congress MLAs, crossed over last year amid governmental shifts, prompting opposition to call for swift justice to prevent setting a dangerous precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

