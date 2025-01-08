Congress in Telangana Stands Firm: Protests Planned Against Amit Shah's Comments

In a significant political development, Telangana's Congress Political Affairs Committee announced protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespectful comments concerning Babasaheb Ambedkar. The decision came after a strategic meeting held on Wednesday.

Congress leader and government adviser Mohd Shabbir Ali revealed that the committee has requested the participation of leading figures such as AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for a 'save constitution' rally planned for the last week of January.

The meeting saw notable attendees, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. Venugopal commended the state government's efforts to implement election promises, despite financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)