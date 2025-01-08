Blinken Dismisses Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned the global community to ignore President-elect Donald Trump's recent remarks about acquiring Greenland.

This week, Trump reiterated his desire for the semiautonomous Danish territory to fall under US jurisdiction, going as far as not ruling out military action to achieve this goal.

Despite these claims, Blinken expressed skepticism during a Paris meeting, labeling Trump's ambitions a mere fantasy unlikely to occur. He advised, "We probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it."

(With inputs from agencies.)