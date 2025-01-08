Left Menu

Blinken Dismisses Trump's Greenland Ambitions

In response to President-elect Donald Trump's remarks about acquiring Greenland, outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken advised the world to disregard such statements. Trump mentioned the possible use of military force to gain control over the semiautonomous Danish territory, which Blinken sees as unrealistic and unpractical.

Updated: 08-01-2025 23:07 IST
Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cautioned the global community to ignore President-elect Donald Trump's recent remarks about acquiring Greenland.

This week, Trump reiterated his desire for the semiautonomous Danish territory to fall under US jurisdiction, going as far as not ruling out military action to achieve this goal.

Despite these claims, Blinken expressed skepticism during a Paris meeting, labeling Trump's ambitions a mere fantasy unlikely to occur. He advised, "We probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it."

(With inputs from agencies.)

