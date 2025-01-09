Left Menu

Slovakia Secures Gas Supply Amid Ukraine-Russia Dispute

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that the country has secured its gas supply without price hikes following discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This comes as Ukraine plans to halt the transit of Russian gas starting in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to ensure Slovakia's energy stability, Prime Minister Robert Fico revealed on Tuesday that he has secured the nation's gas supply. This announcement follows his recent visit to Moscow, where he engaged in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The discussions took place just before Ukraine's plans to cease the transit of Russian gas come into effect at the start of 2025. Fico emphasized that the deal was finalized without causing any increase in gas prices for Slovakia.

Through this diplomatic effort, Slovakia aims to safeguard its domestic gas consumption amidst the impending energy transit challenges, while maintaining stable pricing for its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

