Lebanon's Presidential Election: A Turning Point Amid Regional Shifts

Lebanon's parliament is set to elect a president on Thursday amidst a shifting political landscape spurred by Israel's conflict with Hezbollah and changes in Syria. The presidential seat, reserved for a Maronite Christian, has been vacant since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022, due to a lack of consensus among parliamentary groups.

Support for army chief General Joseph Aoun is gaining momentum, especially after Hezbollah's candidate, Suleiman Frangieh, withdrew, backing Aoun along with other lawmakers. Nevertheless, Aoun, deemed acceptable by the U.S., still lacks the necessary votes, with Hezbollah and its allies such as the Amal Movement opposing him, as confirmed by senior Lebanese politicians.

The election will test Lebanon's power dynamics following Hezbollah's reduced influence post-conflict with Israel. Amid ongoing contact between Western and Arab nations with Lebanese groups, Saudi Arabian support seems to favor Aoun. Additional meetings between Lebanese politicians and envoys from France and Saudi Arabia underscore the geopolitical stakes in the election.

