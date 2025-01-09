Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Embraces Sanatan Culture in Education

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Mathura's Gokul to offer prayers and announced the incorporation of Sanatan culture into the state's education policy. He discussed upcoming initiatives, including the launch of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission and preparations for Simhastha-2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a spiritual visit to Mathura's Gokul on Thursday, paying homage to the Yamuna river and visiting the ashram of Sant Guru Sharnanand. He emphasized the inclusion of aspects of Sanatan culture in Madhya Pradesh's education policy, highlighting the state's cultural initiatives.

Yadav articulated the unique cultural identity of Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, stating that the state has integrated teachings about Sanatan culture, Lord Rama, and Lord Krishna into its educational framework. During his visit, the Chief Minister sought blessings from spiritual leaders for the upcoming Kumbh.

Meanwhile, Yadav chaired a Cabinet meeting that advanced plans for the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission, set for a January 2025 launch, aimed at empowering the youth. He also reviewed preparations for Simhastha-2028, a significant religious gathering in Ujjain, underscoring its future role as a hub for spiritual activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

