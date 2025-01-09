Left Menu

KTR Defends Vision for Hyderabad Amid Corruption Probe

K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, faces a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding alleged payments for a Formula-E race in Hyderabad. Rao insists his efforts were part of a larger vision to turn Hyderabad into a hub for sustainable mobility, emphasizing his clean record as a minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:23 IST
K T Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

K T Rama Rao, the BRS Working President, is set to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following allegations related to unauthorized payments for hosting a Formula-E race. This event was initially part of Rao's vision to establish Hyderabad as a focal point for sustainable mobility.

Rao, often referred to as KTR, defended his intentions, explaining that the Formula-E race was a crucial step towards making Telangana a leader in electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana recognize his commitment to this vision despite political attacks.

In response to allegations of corruption and misconduct, Rao asserted he acted without malfeasance during his tenure as minister. He criticized the Congress government's actions, claiming they distract from important public issues and promising to continue advocating for Telangana's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

