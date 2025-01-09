Left Menu

Amit Shah Engages Delhi's Slum Voters Ahead of Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to engage with leaders of Delhi's slum clusters on January 11 as BJP intensifies efforts to win over slum voters ahead of the Assembly elections. The initiative, part of a campaign titled 'Where There's a Slum, There's a House,' includes direct engagement by BJP leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to meet with leaders from Delhi's extensive slum clusters on January 11, marking a significant outreach effort by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they gear up for the Delhi Assembly elections. This meeting, slated to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will be Shah's inaugural interaction with nearly 3,000 slum colonies' heads across the capital.

As the political climate heats up ahead of the Delhi elections, the BJP has unfolded a novel initiative specifically targeting slum voters. The drive, 'Where There's a Slum, There's a House,' aims to bridge the gap between politicians and the electorate residing in slums. To fortify this connection, BJP leaders, MPs, and MLAs have been spending nights in these areas to grasp the local issues firsthand, ensuring a personable touch to their campaign strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent inauguration of 1,675 flats in Delhi's Ashok Vihar for slum communities highlights the party's commitment to slum development, seeking to improve housing and infrastructure. Although traditionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) enjoys support from these regions, the BJP's tactical movements attempt to tilt the balance. With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, scheduled for February 5, and results to be declared by February 8, every move is crucial as the political arena braces for intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

