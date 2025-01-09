Kejriwal's Solo Battle: Rejecting Double Constituency Claims

In response to BJP leaders' assertions that he might contest Delhi Assembly elections from two seats, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's chief, clarified on Thursday that he will run for only one seat.

Kejriwal emphasized that the election is a direct battle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, rejecting the notion of an INDA bloc influence. Kejriwal, a three-time MLA from New Delhi, faces a fierce contest against rivals with strong political legacies this election cycle.

With BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the race, the battle for New Delhi intensifies. Kejriwal accused BJP of trying to manipulate the voter list to their advantage, a claim BJP has denied, further fueling the political tension in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)