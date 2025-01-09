Left Menu

Kejriwal's Solo Battle: Rejecting Double Constituency Claims

Arvind Kejriwal dismisses BJP's assertions of his potential dual candidacy in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, confirming he will contest from a single constituency. The AAP vs BJP face-off intensifies as Kejriwal faces off against political legacies. Allegations surface around voter list manipulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:38 IST
In response to BJP leaders' assertions that he might contest Delhi Assembly elections from two seats, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's chief, clarified on Thursday that he will run for only one seat.

Kejriwal emphasized that the election is a direct battle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, rejecting the notion of an INDA bloc influence. Kejriwal, a three-time MLA from New Delhi, faces a fierce contest against rivals with strong political legacies this election cycle.

With BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the race, the battle for New Delhi intensifies. Kejriwal accused BJP of trying to manipulate the voter list to their advantage, a claim BJP has denied, further fueling the political tension in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

