Left Menu

Call for Transparency and Justice in Azerbaijani Plane Crash Investigation

The Kremlin seeks an impartial probe into the Azerbaijan Airlines crash that claimed 38 lives. Azerbaijani President Aliyev demands justice, asserting accidental Russian fire caused the tragedy. President Putin issued a rare apology, yet the Kremlin only confirmed a criminal case is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:16 IST
Call for Transparency and Justice in Azerbaijani Plane Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced its pursuit of an unbiased investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines crash from last month that resulted in the loss of at least 38 lives.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called for clear justice and openness from Moscow, alleging the crash was due to accidental damage caused by Russian fire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a rare public apology for the incident, however, the Kremlin's statement avoided confirmation of any Russian involvement, merely confirming that a criminal investigation has commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025