Call for Transparency and Justice in Azerbaijani Plane Crash Investigation
The Kremlin seeks an impartial probe into the Azerbaijan Airlines crash that claimed 38 lives. Azerbaijani President Aliyev demands justice, asserting accidental Russian fire caused the tragedy. President Putin issued a rare apology, yet the Kremlin only confirmed a criminal case is underway.
Russia
The Kremlin announced its pursuit of an unbiased investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines crash from last month that resulted in the loss of at least 38 lives.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called for clear justice and openness from Moscow, alleging the crash was due to accidental damage caused by Russian fire.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a rare public apology for the incident, however, the Kremlin's statement avoided confirmation of any Russian involvement, merely confirming that a criminal investigation has commenced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
