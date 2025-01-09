Left Parties Unite for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Against BJP

In a strategic move ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, leftist political parties have vowed to support one another as they compete in six assembly constituencies. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced its candidacy for Karawal Nagar and Badarpur. On Thursday, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat rallied under the slogan, "BJP hatao, Delhi bachao (defeat BJP, save Delhi)," criticizing the BJP for infringing on the rights of Delhi's citizens.

Three leftist parties—CPI(M), CPI, and CPI (Marxist-Leninist)—are slated to contest two seats each. CPI(M) confirmed its contestation for Karawal Nagar and Badarpur. According to Karat, the BJP's aggressive tactics have eroded the autonomy granted to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court. The call to action, "Defeat BJP, Save Delhi," reflects the necessity of curbing these influences.

Karat emphasized the urgency of defeating the BJP, describing it as a formidable force threatening Delhi's political landscape. She vowed that outside of the leftist-contested seats, support would be extended based on strategic assessments. As allies rally, AAP MP Sanjay Singh asserted his party's strength in countering the BJP. Supporting this claim, the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party have pledged allegiance to the AAP, despite Congress and AAP being contesting opponents in this election.

