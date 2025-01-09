Left Menu

TMC Expels Leader Over Malda Murder Conspiracy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) expelled its Malda town president Narendra Nath Tiwari after his arrest for involvement in the murder of party councillor Dulal Sarkar. Tiwari and his associate allegedly orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot with a contract valued at Rs 50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:46 IST
TMC Expels Leader Over Malda Murder Conspiracy
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken decisive action by expelling Narendra Nath Tiwari, its Malda town president, following his arrest related to the murder of party councillor Dulal Sarkar.

Announced by TMC's Malda district president Abdul Rahim Boxi at a press conference, the expulsion aligns with directives from the state leadership, as confirmed by TMC vice president Jayprakash Majumdar in Kolkata.

Police investigations reveal that Tiwari, along with associate Swapan Sharma, allegedly arranged a Rs 50 lakh contract for Sarkar's murder, carried out by bike-borne assailants on January 2. Seven arrests have been made, though the assailants remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025