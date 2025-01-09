TMC Expels Leader Over Malda Murder Conspiracy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken decisive action by expelling Narendra Nath Tiwari, its Malda town president, following his arrest related to the murder of party councillor Dulal Sarkar.

Announced by TMC's Malda district president Abdul Rahim Boxi at a press conference, the expulsion aligns with directives from the state leadership, as confirmed by TMC vice president Jayprakash Majumdar in Kolkata.

Police investigations reveal that Tiwari, along with associate Swapan Sharma, allegedly arranged a Rs 50 lakh contract for Sarkar's murder, carried out by bike-borne assailants on January 2. Seven arrests have been made, though the assailants remain at large.

