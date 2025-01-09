Delhi High Court Questions Plea on AAP’s Election Promise

The Delhi High Court on Thursday cast doubt on a petition questioning the legality of AAP's poll pledge to grant a stipend to women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

Justice Jyoti Singh challenged the petitioner on its classification as an election petition, suggesting it might be better suited as a PIL. The court scheduled January 10 for further submissions on its maintainability.

The plea claims the announcement was misleading, with advocate Shiv Shankar Parashar representing petitioner Vijay Kumar, who argues the Election Commission has not acted on alleged falsehoods by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)