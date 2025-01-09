Left Unity Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections, Aims to Thwart BJP

In a bid to showcase unity among left parties before the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, the communist factions have decided to support each other and contest six assembly constituencies together. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) plans to contest in Karawal Nagar and Badarpur, as announced by CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on Thursday.

Karat emphasized the need to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by declaring, "BJP hatao, Delhi bachao" (defeat BJP, save Delhi). She accused the BJP of undermining the autonomy of the Delhi government, a right upheld by the Supreme Court, and acting as a "bulldozer" against the people's rights.

While the entire left camp focuses on defeating the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh stated that AAP remains the only party capable of overturning BJP's hold. With support from INDIA bloc allies like Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, the political dynamics indicate a consolidated effort against BJP in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 5. The Congress, despite previous setbacks, remains a contender as it historically dominated Delhi for 15 years but has struggled in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)