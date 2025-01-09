Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Jimmy Carter's State Funeral at U.S. Capitol

Jimmy Carter, former U.S. president known for his humanitarian efforts and the Egypt-Israel peace treaty, is being honored with a state funeral in Washington. Thousands have paid their respects at the U.S. Capitol. Carter's body will be returned to his hometown in Georgia for burial.

The U.S. Capitol Rotunda has become a focal point of remembrance as thousands honor the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter. His state funeral, set for Thursday, will feature a eulogy by President Joe Biden, highlighting Carter's impactful career post-presidency.

Carter, who served as the 39th President from 1977 to 1981, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for humanitarian work and played a crucial role in the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty negotiations. Despite challenges during his presidency, Carter became known for his compassionate leadership.

A sense of nostalgia and reflection surrounds the Capitol as Americans remember Carter's contributions. His remains will travel to the Washington National Cathedral before returning to Plains, Georgia, where he will be laid to rest, marking the end of an influential era in American politics and humanitarian efforts.

