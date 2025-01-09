Ouattara Weighs Fourth Term Amid Electoral Uncertainty

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara signaled his willingness to consider a fourth term, despite uncertainties surrounding his party's choice for the 2025 election. Speaking to the diplomatic corps in Abidjan, Ouattara highlighted his health and eagerness to continue in office.

Re-elected in a contested election in 2020 for a third term, Ouattara had earlier shown interest in stepping down. However, he suggested that his decision partly hinges on old political rivals agreeing to withdraw from the political arena.

This announcement adds a new layer of intrigue to the political landscape of Ivory Coast, a country where Ouattara's potential candidacy could significantly impact the 2025 elections.

