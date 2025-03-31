Left Menu

Trump Eyes a Third Term: Mockery or Serious Intent?

Former President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of running for a third term, despite constitutional barriers against it. His remarks have stirred debate about the legality and feasibility of such a move, with critics accusing him of undermining democratic traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:09 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent telephonic interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at thoughts of seeking an unprecedented third term, a notion constitutionally barred by the 22nd Amendment. Trump's comments were made to NBC News, during a conversation from his Mar-a-Lago estate, sparking discussions about potential avenues to bypass constitutional restraints.

Despite the clear legal prohibitions, Trump's suggestions have triggered a deluge of skepticism and concern among legal experts and politicians alike. Critics, including New York Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman, warn of a subversion of democratic norms. Trump has previously broadcast such aspirations, often cloaking them in humor.

Constitutional scholars like Northeastern University's Jeremy Paul assert the absence of legal footing for Trump to seek a third term. Trump's musings, some speculate, could be more about rallying political support and maintaining influence within the Republican Party rather than a feasible bid for office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

