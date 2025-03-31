Trump Eyes a Third Term: Mockery or Serious Intent?

In a recent telephonic interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at thoughts of seeking an unprecedented third term, a notion constitutionally barred by the 22nd Amendment. Trump's comments were made to NBC News, during a conversation from his Mar-a-Lago estate, sparking discussions about potential avenues to bypass constitutional restraints.

Despite the clear legal prohibitions, Trump's suggestions have triggered a deluge of skepticism and concern among legal experts and politicians alike. Critics, including New York Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman, warn of a subversion of democratic norms. Trump has previously broadcast such aspirations, often cloaking them in humor.

Constitutional scholars like Northeastern University's Jeremy Paul assert the absence of legal footing for Trump to seek a third term. Trump's musings, some speculate, could be more about rallying political support and maintaining influence within the Republican Party rather than a feasible bid for office.

