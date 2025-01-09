Elon Musk's Political Dance: Embracing Germany's Far-Right AfD?
Elon Musk engages with Naomi Seibt, a supporter of Germany's far-right AfD, in a series of online exchanges. Musk questions negative perceptions of the party, and publicly supports its ideology. Despite its extremist label, Musk interacts extensively with Seibt, boosting her online profile.
Elon Musk has been increasingly engaging with Naomi Seibt, a vocal supporter of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Musk's interactions with Seibt, known for her skepticism towards climate change and COVID-19 lockdowns, have been frequent on the social media platform X, which Musk owns.
Seibt, who sharply contrasts with climate activist Greta Thunberg, voted for the AfD in European Parliament elections, prompting Musk to inquire about the negative reactions to AfD. Musk's public support for the AfD has stirred controversy, as he claimed the party isn't extremist and could save Germany.
Musk's interest in German politics follows his substantial investments in the U.S. elections, particularly supporting Donald Trump. His alliances with controversial figures like Seibt continue to provoke strong reactions across Europe, highlighting his influential yet divisive stance in the political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
