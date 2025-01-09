Ghana's New Leadership: Mahama's Economic Team Takes Charge

Ghana's newly elected president, John Dramani Mahama, quickly moved to form a government with strategic appointments to address pressing economic challenges. In a swift action, he named chartered accountant and parliamentary leader Cassiel Ato Forson as the finance minister, according to a statement from the presidency on Thursday.

Mahama, inaugurated just days after his December election victory, is assembling a team with the primary goal of stimulating economic recovery and generating employment. As part of his cabinet selections, John Abdulai Jinapor has been appointed as energy minister, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine will serve as attorney general and justice minister.

The new leadership is stepping into an office burdened with reviving an economy struggling to emerge from its worst crisis in recent history. With his previous term from 2012 to 2017, Mahama has emphasized his commitment to economic stability and recovery as top priorities during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)