Left Menu

Ghana's New Leadership: Mahama's Economic Team Takes Charge

Ghana’s new President, John Dramani Mahama, has appointed Cassiel Ato Forson as finance minister, to tackle economic challenges and job creation. John Abdulai Jinapor becomes energy minister, while Dominic Akuritinga Ayine is named attorney general. The government aims to stabilize the economy, recovering from its worst crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:47 IST
Ghana's New Leadership: Mahama's Economic Team Takes Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ghana's newly elected president, John Dramani Mahama, quickly moved to form a government with strategic appointments to address pressing economic challenges. In a swift action, he named chartered accountant and parliamentary leader Cassiel Ato Forson as the finance minister, according to a statement from the presidency on Thursday.

Mahama, inaugurated just days after his December election victory, is assembling a team with the primary goal of stimulating economic recovery and generating employment. As part of his cabinet selections, John Abdulai Jinapor has been appointed as energy minister, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine will serve as attorney general and justice minister.

The new leadership is stepping into an office burdened with reviving an economy struggling to emerge from its worst crisis in recent history. With his previous term from 2012 to 2017, Mahama has emphasized his commitment to economic stability and recovery as top priorities during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025