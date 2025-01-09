Left Menu

One Nation, One Election: A Unified Vision for India's Future

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for support for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, aimed at synchronizing Lok Sabha and assembly elections to ensure uninterrupted governance and development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:16 IST
One Nation, One Election: A Unified Vision for India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the people of Assam to endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' vision. The initiative seeks to align Lok Sabha and assembly elections to allow for uninterrupted governance over a five-year period.

Speaking at an official ceremony where farm equipment and over 50,000 homes were provided to the community, Chouhan emphasized that frequent elections disrupt developmental work across the country. He highlighted the continuous cycle of elections as a significant issue, occurring year-round.

Chouhan stressed that synchronized elections would prevent financial wastage and enable leaders to focus on serving the public effectively. He appealed to citizens to embrace the Prime Minister's proposal and commit to supporting this unified electoral approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025