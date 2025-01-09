One Nation, One Election: A Unified Vision for India's Future

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the people of Assam to endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' vision. The initiative seeks to align Lok Sabha and assembly elections to allow for uninterrupted governance over a five-year period.

Speaking at an official ceremony where farm equipment and over 50,000 homes were provided to the community, Chouhan emphasized that frequent elections disrupt developmental work across the country. He highlighted the continuous cycle of elections as a significant issue, occurring year-round.

Chouhan stressed that synchronized elections would prevent financial wastage and enable leaders to focus on serving the public effectively. He appealed to citizens to embrace the Prime Minister's proposal and commit to supporting this unified electoral approach.

