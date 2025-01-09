Left Menu

Battle in Delhi: Kejriwal Faces Rising Winds of Change

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and sitting MLA from New Delhi, faces a challenging re-election battle. Competing with descendants of former Delhi chief ministers, Kejriwal's popularity as an anti-corruption crusader is tested as skepticism grows among voters. Welfare schemes remain appealing, yet development and pollution issues persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:55 IST
Battle in Delhi: Kejriwal Faces Rising Winds of Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's iconic leader, is under scrutiny as he navigates a challenging re-election campaign for the New Delhi Assembly seat. With rivals Parvesh Singh Verma of the BJP and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit trying to topple him, Kejriwal finds his reputation as an anti-corruption crusader faltering among constituents.

The constituency, home to both affluent areas and slum clusters, mirrors the broader challenges faced across the city. Residents express mixed feelings about development, pointing to both unfulfilled promises and persistent infrastructural issues. Despite the AAP's popular welfare initiatives, such as free bus services for women, voters feel disillusioned by unaddressed pollution and law-and-order problems.

As Kejriwal's core base of lower-middle-class workers holds steady, the BJP and Congress have upped the ante, targeting the AAP's vote share. They emphasize broader appeal while tackling concerns over transparency and governance. With allegations of 'vote-purchasing' tactics in the air, this high-stakes battle remains unpredictable, with 109,022 registered voters set to decide its outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025