Lebanon's New President Vows State Control Over Arms

Lebanon's newly elected president, Joseph Aoun, delivered a pivotal speech in parliament on Thursday, signaling his intention to prioritize state-controlled armament.

This inaugural speech highlights Aoun's commitment to ensuring Lebanon's government retains exclusive rights to weapons, a stance full of implications for the relationship with Hezbollah.

As the former army commander, Aoun's comments mark a significant public stance, as he previously refrained from discussing Hezbollah's considerable arsenal.

