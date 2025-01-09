Left Menu

Lebanon's New President Vows State Control Over Arms

Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun, in his first parliamentary speech, has pledged to ensure the state has exclusive rights to armament. This statement hints at addressing Hezbollah's arsenal, a topic on which Aoun, the former army commander, had not previously commented publicly.

Beirut | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:56 IST
Lebanon's newly elected president, Joseph Aoun, delivered a pivotal speech in parliament on Thursday, signaling his intention to prioritize state-controlled armament.

This inaugural speech highlights Aoun's commitment to ensuring Lebanon's government retains exclusive rights to weapons, a stance full of implications for the relationship with Hezbollah.

As the former army commander, Aoun's comments mark a significant public stance, as he previously refrained from discussing Hezbollah's considerable arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

