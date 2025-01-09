Left Menu

Massive Influx: Political Leaders Flock to Shiv Sena Rendezvous

Hundreds of political functionaries, including members from parties like the NCP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party, joined Shiv Sena in an event in Thane. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted government welfare schemes and developments in rural areas, asserting the party's dominion in local polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:05 IST
Massive Influx: Political Leaders Flock to Shiv Sena Rendezvous
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, several hundred functionaries from various parties unified under the Shiv Sena banner on Thursday in Thane, Maharashtra. The consolidation was witnessed in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This influx includes former workers from the NCP, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Aam Aadmi Party hailing from districts such as Thane, Palghar, Akola, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Nagpur. The integration was organized at Anand Ashram, with Shiv Sena leaders expressing optimism about enhanced performance in forthcoming local body elections in rural Maharashtra.

Addressing the congregation, Eknath Shinde articulated that the Mahayuti government, under his guidance, had rolled out numerous welfare initiatives, contributing to their electoral success in the November assembly polls. He also reiterated the party's dedication to development and the enhancement of basic facilities in rural neighborhoods. Shinde further remarked on intraparty dynamics, emphasizing unity among party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025