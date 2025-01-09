Massive Influx: Political Leaders Flock to Shiv Sena Rendezvous
Hundreds of political functionaries, including members from parties like the NCP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party, joined Shiv Sena in an event in Thane. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted government welfare schemes and developments in rural areas, asserting the party's dominion in local polls.
In a significant political development, several hundred functionaries from various parties unified under the Shiv Sena banner on Thursday in Thane, Maharashtra. The consolidation was witnessed in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
This influx includes former workers from the NCP, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Aam Aadmi Party hailing from districts such as Thane, Palghar, Akola, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Nagpur. The integration was organized at Anand Ashram, with Shiv Sena leaders expressing optimism about enhanced performance in forthcoming local body elections in rural Maharashtra.
Addressing the congregation, Eknath Shinde articulated that the Mahayuti government, under his guidance, had rolled out numerous welfare initiatives, contributing to their electoral success in the November assembly polls. He also reiterated the party's dedication to development and the enhancement of basic facilities in rural neighborhoods. Shinde further remarked on intraparty dynamics, emphasizing unity among party workers.
