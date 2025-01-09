Diplomatic Thaw: Afghanistan Seeks Stronger Ties with India

In a significant diplomatic overture, Afghanistan has assured India that it poses no threat to the region, expressing a keen interest in strengthening its ties with New Delhi. The assurance came after a meeting between Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai, marking the first such engagement since the Taliban assumed power.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry released a statement underlining its desire to elevate diplomatic relations and simplify visa procedures for Afghan nationals, including businessmen and students. The meeting, which included Afghan Deputy Ministers of Commerce & Transport, focused on enhancing political, economic, and people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Appreciating Kabul's efforts against narcotics and corruption, New Delhi conveyed its willingness to engage in development projects in Afghanistan and extend assistance, particularly in the health sector. The meeting also addressed India's security concerns and discussed potential cooperation through the Chabahar Port to boost trade.

