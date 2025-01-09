Left Menu

Diplomatic Thaw: Afghanistan Seeks Stronger Ties with India

Afghanistan has reached out to India to enhance diplomatic and economic relations amidst regional security concerns. This comes after the first engagement between Kabul and New Delhi since the Taliban took control. Afghanistan assures India of non-threat and seeks easing visa regulations and support in health and development sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:56 IST
Diplomatic Thaw: Afghanistan Seeks Stronger Ties with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic overture, Afghanistan has assured India that it poses no threat to the region, expressing a keen interest in strengthening its ties with New Delhi. The assurance came after a meeting between Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai, marking the first such engagement since the Taliban assumed power.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry released a statement underlining its desire to elevate diplomatic relations and simplify visa procedures for Afghan nationals, including businessmen and students. The meeting, which included Afghan Deputy Ministers of Commerce & Transport, focused on enhancing political, economic, and people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Appreciating Kabul's efforts against narcotics and corruption, New Delhi conveyed its willingness to engage in development projects in Afghanistan and extend assistance, particularly in the health sector. The meeting also addressed India's security concerns and discussed potential cooperation through the Chabahar Port to boost trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025