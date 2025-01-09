Congress Criticizes GST as 'Gabbar Sitharaman Tax'

Left Menu

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the GST regime, labeling it as burdensome for consumers and farmers. He accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of complicating the tax system. His remarks followed a pre-budget consultation chaired by Sitharaman in which perspectives from trade unions were discussed.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Pawan Khera, a Congress leader, launched a scathing attack on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, dubbing it the 'Gabbar Sitharaman Tax.' He accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of complicating the framework, thereby imposing greater strain on traders, consumers, and even farmers.

Khera highlighted that despite the GST being in force for nearly 90 months, it continues to burden the populace without respite. He pointed out that the tax, intended as a straightforward system, has turned cumbersome and unsympathetic. 'The tax that should have been very easy has become very difficult and heartless,' Khera remarked to ANI, emphasizing the never-ending issuance of new circulars.

The critique came in the wake of the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation led by Sitharaman, focusing on the Union Budget 2025-26, during which discussions with trade unions were held. The meeting was part of the government's strategy to gather input from various sectors to effectively draft economic policies and resource allocations.

Key officials, including the Union Minister of State for Finance, top finance department secretaries, and the Chief Economic Adviser, participated in the pre-budget meeting held on Monday. The forthcoming Union Budget presentation is slated for February 2, with expectations to address major economic challenges.

Finance Minister Sitharaman had previously engaged with financial sector stakeholders in ongoing pre-budget consultations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

