India's Democratic Diplomacy Shines in UK-Om Birla's Influential UK Visit

During his visit to the UK, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's democratic values and growth. Highlighting India-UK parliamentary cooperation, Birla discussed bilateral partnership areas with UK leaders. He also addressed the impact of technology and diaspora contributions towards India's progress, promoting India-UK relations with optimism for future collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recently underscored India's democratic principles and growth narrative during his formal visit to the United Kingdom.

Addressing a congregation at the Indian High Commission in London, Birla emphasized the enduring cooperation between India and the UK, noting his meetings with House of Commons officials, including ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In Scotland, Birla engaged various parliamentarians, highlighting the Indian diaspora's role in advancing India while promoting resilient bilateral ties across sectors such as defense, health, and climate, aiming for invigorated future India-UK relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

