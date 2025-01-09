India's Democratic Diplomacy Shines in UK-Om Birla's Influential UK Visit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recently underscored India's democratic principles and growth narrative during his formal visit to the United Kingdom.

Addressing a congregation at the Indian High Commission in London, Birla emphasized the enduring cooperation between India and the UK, noting his meetings with House of Commons officials, including ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In Scotland, Birla engaged various parliamentarians, highlighting the Indian diaspora's role in advancing India while promoting resilient bilateral ties across sectors such as defense, health, and climate, aiming for invigorated future India-UK relations.

