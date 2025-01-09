BJP Leader's Life in Peril: A Tale of Old Enmity

In a shocking turn of events, a female BJP leader was shot at and injured in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, highlighting tensions from an old dispute. Police have confirmed the identity of the victim as Neetu Vishwakarma, the BJP Mahila Morcha vice president.

The incident took place as Vishwakarma was en route to the Ratangarh Mata temple, located approximately 40 kilometers from Datia's district headquarters. Following the shooting, she was immediately hospitalized with a leg injury, according to Indergarh police station inspector Vaibhav Gupta.

A case has been registered against several individuals, including Guddu Sengar, Sitaram Vishwakarma, and Gulab Sengar, alongside two unidentified persons. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend these suspects and bring justice to the victim.

