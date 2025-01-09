Left Menu

BJP Leader's Life in Peril: A Tale of Old Enmity

Neetu Vishwakarma, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, was shot and injured due to an old rivalry. The incident occurred while she was en route to the Ratangarh Mata temple. Authorities have registered a case and are pursuing the suspects, including Guddu Sengar and their accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Datia | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a female BJP leader was shot at and injured in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, highlighting tensions from an old dispute. Police have confirmed the identity of the victim as Neetu Vishwakarma, the BJP Mahila Morcha vice president.

The incident took place as Vishwakarma was en route to the Ratangarh Mata temple, located approximately 40 kilometers from Datia's district headquarters. Following the shooting, she was immediately hospitalized with a leg injury, according to Indergarh police station inspector Vaibhav Gupta.

A case has been registered against several individuals, including Guddu Sengar, Sitaram Vishwakarma, and Gulab Sengar, alongside two unidentified persons. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend these suspects and bring justice to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

