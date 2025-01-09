Celebrating Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Integrity and Service

Dignitaries and family members gathered in Washington on Thursday to pay their respects at the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Among them was current President Joe Biden, who praised Carter for his unwavering commitment to integrity and his ability to rise above partisan politics throughout his career.

Carter's legacy was described by his grandson, Jason Carter, as timeless, noting that while many believed his era had passed, his foresight and principles continue to influence the present. Carter's life was marked by a dedication to serving the needy, promoting peace, and addressing global challenges, as shared by his family members.

Steven Ford, son of President Gerald Ford, emphasized Carter's intrinsic honesty, while Ted Mondale, son of Carter's former Vice President Walter Mondale, highlighted his forward-thinking approach. The event celebrated not just Carter's political achievements but also his humanitarian work and the love and faith he demonstrated throughout his life.

