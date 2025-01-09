The Lasting Legacy of Jimmy Carter: Humanity Above Politics

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, was honored at his Washington National Cathedral state funeral, remembered for his humanitarian work and integrity. President Joe Biden and other notable figures attended to pay respects to a leader who prioritized honesty and kindness over political partisanship.

Carter, who served only one term from 1977 to 1981, faced challenges such as an ailing economy and the Iran hostage crisis. However, he became a symbol of decency in politics after his presidency, earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

Born in Plains, Georgia, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, remained committed to their humble roots. Mourning his passing, Jason Carter, his grandson, praised Carter's integrity and love, traits that resonated with mourners and symbolized a former era of political character.

(With inputs from agencies.)