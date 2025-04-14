Assam Proposes Biometric Checks to Safeguard NEET Integrity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on the central government to institute biometric verification for NEET candidates amid concerns of examination malpractices. Sarma, after consulting with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), highlighted suspiciously high scores from private centers in Assam.

To enhance exam integrity, Sarma proposed Aadhaar-based biometric checks at all NEET exam venues. Additionally, he emphasized the necessity of administering exams exclusively in government-affiliated colleges while ensuring rigorous protocols for exam material handling and secure storage.

Ensuring fair examinations, the Assam government recommends deploying senior civil service and police officials to supervise exam processes, conducting comprehensive CCTV monitoring, and imposing strict legal measures against any illicit activities. Sarma further affirmed their commitment to transparent and smooth conduct of NEET.

(With inputs from agencies.)