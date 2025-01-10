Austria Faces Political Crossroads with Far-right Leadership Bid

In a significant political shift, Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) has been asked to form a government, sparking widespread protests and apprehension. Thousands gathered in Vienna to voice fears over the contentious leadership, which has drawn scrutiny for its eurosceptic and Russia-sympathetic positions.

Negotiations between the FPO and conservative People's Party (OVP) are set to begin, with the budget emerging as the top agenda item. Despite prior resistance to FPO's Herbert Kickl, OVP, now under interim leader Christian Stocker, has indicated a preference for a coalition over elections, demanding Austria remains free from Russian influence.

Human rights, democracy, and Austria's place in the European landscape appear at potential risk with this governmental shift. Organisations commemorated traditional protest days, emphasizing the precariousness of Austria's democratic foundations amid this far-right ascension.

(With inputs from agencies.)