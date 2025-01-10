Elon Musk's Influence: A Controversial German Election Stance

Elon Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet, has stirred debate by urging German citizens to support the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the national elections. During a social media broadcast featuring the party's leader, Alice Weidel, Musk voiced his support for Weidel's candidacy, labeling her a 'very reasonable person.'

Musk criticized Germany's current energy strategies and bureaucracy, citing these as reasons for backing the AfD, an anti-immigration party known for its extreme views. His endorsement has unsettled political leaders across Europe, with Spain's Prime Minister accusing Musk of undermining democracy and France's foreign minister calling for stricter EU protections against external interference.

Musk's actions reflect his growing influence in European politics, especially in Germany, a nation he's invested heavily in with his Tesla plant. Musk's comments on Germany's renewable energy decisions echo his broader critique of political systems, aligning with his self-described libertarian beliefs, despite the controversy they ignite.

