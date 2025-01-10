Venezuela on Edge: Opposition Leader Machado Faces Violence Amidst Protests
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado faced violent obstruction during a march, her first public appearance in months. Opposition groups protested nationally, seeking to pressure President Nicolas Maduro on the eve of his third term inauguration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 01:07 IST
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader, was reportedly violently intercepted while leaving a march, marking her first public appearance in several months, according to social media announcements by the opposition on Thursday.
Nationwide protests by opposition groups were held, aiming to exert pressure on President Nicolas Maduro just one day before he is scheduled for a third-term swearing-in ceremony.
The protests represent an eleventh-hour mobilization, reflecting growing tensions as Maduro prepares to assume another six-year presidency amidst widespread calls for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
