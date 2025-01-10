Honoring Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Humanity and Integrity

Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president revered for his humanitarian endeavors, was celebrated at his state funeral on Thursday. Hundreds, including President Joe Biden and past presidents, gathered at the Washington National Cathedral to pay tribute to Carter's integrity and lifelong commitment to service.

Biden praised Carter, the 39th president who passed at 100, as a man unwavering in his mission to serve the public despite political challenges. Attendees remembered Carter as a paragon of honesty and humility, counter to today's divisive political climate.

Prominent figures across political divides, such as Republican President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, were present. Carter's legacy of compassion and decency was underscored as a guiding example for America's future leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)