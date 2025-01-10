Turmoil at the Top: South Korea's Presidential Standoff

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself at the center of controversy as his impeachment trial advances. Security chief Park Chong-jun claims Yoon is being treated unfairly, challenging the attempt to arrest the sitting president. Park urges against violence, despite a tense six-hour standoff with investigators.

The standoff saw hundreds of Presidential Security Service agents blockading the presidential compound, successfully preventing investigators from executing an arrest warrant. The investigators, led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, allege that firearms were involved, though not utilized during the event.

As the investigation continues, Yoon's lawyers contest the legality of the warrant. Alongside the criminal probe, Yoon's case moves to the Constitutional Court to determine the outcome of his December 14 impeachment, potentially deciding his permanent removal from office or reinstatement.

(With inputs from agencies.)