Turmoil at the Top: South Korea's Presidential Standoff

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces turmoil as his impeachment trial progresses. Security chief Park Chong-jun argues against Yoon's arrest, citing unfair treatment for a sitting leader. A standoff occurred between PSS agents and investigators over Yoon's arrest, with tensions escalating over accusations of obstruction and legality.

Updated: 10-01-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 07:29 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself at the center of controversy as his impeachment trial advances. Security chief Park Chong-jun claims Yoon is being treated unfairly, challenging the attempt to arrest the sitting president. Park urges against violence, despite a tense six-hour standoff with investigators.

The standoff saw hundreds of Presidential Security Service agents blockading the presidential compound, successfully preventing investigators from executing an arrest warrant. The investigators, led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, allege that firearms were involved, though not utilized during the event.

As the investigation continues, Yoon's lawyers contest the legality of the warrant. Alongside the criminal probe, Yoon's case moves to the Constitutional Court to determine the outcome of his December 14 impeachment, potentially deciding his permanent removal from office or reinstatement.

