Left Menu

Turbulent Turn: Venezuela's Machado in Limelight Amid Controversial Detention

In a chaotic sequence of events, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was reportedly detained, sparking international outcry. Though officials denied the arrest, videos and social media stirred confusion. Protests erupted demanding President Maduro's ouster, as Machado pledged to persist in her struggle for democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:28 IST
Turbulent Turn: Venezuela's Machado in Limelight Amid Controversial Detention
Machado
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Amid rising political tensions in Venezuela, opposition leader María Corina Machado was reportedly detained on Thursday, an incident that drew widespread condemnation from around the globe. While officials denied the arrest, the confusion only deepened after a video message from Machado surfaced, suggesting coercion.

Machado, who adamantly opposes President Nicolás Maduro's rule, had just rallied hundreds of supporters urging them to contest what she and international observers have called a fraudulent election. Her followers have vowed to continue the fight, even as the government attempts to quash dissent.

The situation underscores the volatile climate surrounding Maduro's contested presidency, with security forces facing accusations of repression. The opposition remains resolute in its efforts to achieve a peaceful transition of power in the crisis-hit nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025