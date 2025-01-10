Delayed Diplomacy: Trump's Envoy Postpones Ukraine Visit

The planned visit to Ukraine by Keith Kellogg, the envoy appointed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has been postponed until after the January 20th inauguration. According to Ukraine's foreign ministry, this delay is attributed to legal, not political, reasons.

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, refrained from providing further insights into the precise legalities affecting the schedule. However, sources familiar with the matter disclosed to Reuters that Kellogg's tour was set to include Kyiv as well as other pivotal European capitals.

Tasked by Trump, Kellogg's mission aims at addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the fact-finding trip's timeline has shifted, awaiting the new U.S. administration's official commencement.

