Delayed Diplomacy: Trump's Envoy Postpones Ukraine Visit

The visit to Ukraine by Donald Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, is delayed due to legal reasons. The foreign ministry confirmed the postponement, with no extra details shared. Sources mentioned Kellogg's intended fact-finding mission regarding the Russia-Ukraine war was rescheduled post-inauguration on January 20th, 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:45 IST
  • Ukraine

The planned visit to Ukraine by Keith Kellogg, the envoy appointed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has been postponed until after the January 20th inauguration. According to Ukraine's foreign ministry, this delay is attributed to legal, not political, reasons.

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, refrained from providing further insights into the precise legalities affecting the schedule. However, sources familiar with the matter disclosed to Reuters that Kellogg's tour was set to include Kyiv as well as other pivotal European capitals.

Tasked by Trump, Kellogg's mission aims at addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the fact-finding trip's timeline has shifted, awaiting the new U.S. administration's official commencement.

